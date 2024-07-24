Ten Hag Names Squad For The US Tour, Devils Target Bayern Full-Back

Embed from Getty Images

Man United Squad For The US Tour

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has announced a 29-man squad for the pre-season tour in the United States. The team will head to Los Angeles, California, to begin a three-match series starting with a game against Arsenal. Following that, United will journey to San Diego to take on Real Betis at the Snapdragon Stadium. The US tour will conclude with a match against Liverpool before United return to the UK to face Manchester City in the Community Shield.

A highlight from the squad selection is that Leny Yoro will have the opportunity for a full pre-season, while Tyrell Malacia will not be traveling with the team as he continues his recovery from injury. The Dutch left-back missed the entire last season due to his injury. Additionally, young forward Joe Hugill has been excluded from the squad as he is likely to secure a loan move to Wigan Athletic. Apart from that, there are no other surprises. Here is the full 29-man list of players heading to the States:

Goalkeepers : Tom Heaton, Demot Mee, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek;

: Tom Heaton, Demot Mee, Andre Onana, Radek Vitek; Defenders : Harry Amass, Rhys Bennett, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Sam Murray, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro;

: Harry Amass, Rhys Bennett, Jonny Evans, Will Fish, Victor Lindelöf, Harry Maguire, Sam Murray, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Leny Yoro; Midfielders : Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon;

: Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Christian Eriksen, Hannibal, Jack Fletcher, Sam Mather, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Maxi Oyedele, James Scanlon; Forwards: Antony, Amad, Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Ethan Wheatley.

Man United Target Mazraoui From Bayern

Manchester United are exploring a deal to sign Noussair Mazraoui. After going after Matthijs de Ligt, the Devils are now looking into another Bayern Munich defender. While for the Dutch centre-back their first offer was rejected due to being far from Bayern’s evaluation, here the things have not gone as far with the Moroccan right-back.

Concrete talks have taken place and he is at the top of United’s and West Ham’s lists. He is keen to play in the Premier League, but the Devils have still not made any kind of offer. German journalist Florian Plettenberg is also saying that Bayern originally wanted 30 million euros for the player, but are now pushing for a 20-25 million euros fee. A realistic price, according to the same source, is between 15 and 20 million euros. That could be a really good deal for United, as Ten Hag is looking into signing yet another former Ajax player.

With the reports of Aaron Wan-Bissaka being one of the players United are looking to offload, that would open up a space for the Devils to sign the Moroccan to be the competition for Diogo Dalot. Mazraoui joined Bayern in 2022 from Ajax and has played a total of 55 matches in all competitions since. But in both of his Bundesliga campaigns, the full-back made only 19 appearances each, winning the Bundesliga in 2023. It would be interesting to see whether United could make this swith at right-back, as they would probably be set to not worry about the right-back position throughout the next season.