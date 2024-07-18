Manchester United To Sign Leny Yoro Until 2029

Embed from Getty Images

It did not look like it might be such a swift move, but Manchester United have surprised everyone and it is just the matter of time before the club confirms Leny Yoro as the new signing and the new Devil. After previous news surrounding the 18-year-old French centre-back, it looked as if United might have to wait for much longer before knowing their faith. Yoro was interested more into moving to Real Madrid, who had shown interest in him, but it turns out, Man United will be his final destination.

This is because United and Yoro’s current club Lille found the agreement on 62 million euros for his transfer despite the fact the teenager’s contract with the French club was set to expire next summer. This is the primary reason for Real Madrid to not be ready to pay so much for Yoro, thinking that fee was excessive, especially since they could have just waited for 12 months before they sign him on a free transfer. But Lille were desperate to cash in on the youngster. Now The Athletic’s David Ornstein has confirmed that Yoro has warmed to that idea as well, being ready to sign for United, after realising Madrid were not going to come after him this summer.

Journalist Santi Aouna reported on Wednesday that Yoro is now ready to move to Manchester, after him, his family and his agent all flew to Manchester. United are reportedly offering him 9 million euros per year plus bonuses and the club are confident of finalising the deal. According to Fabrice Hawkins, the player has reached an agreement with the club until 2029, a five-year deal, and that he underwent the first part of his medical on Wednesday. United will have another extra year option in the contract, as they usually do, so now it is just the matter of time before Yoro completes his second part of the medical and puts pen to paper as the new Manchester United player.

West Ham Want Wan-Bissaka

While you are here, it is worth noting now that West Ham United are looking into signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United this summer, as the right-back wants to return to London this summer. According to media reports, Wan-Bissaka’s future is uncertain at Old Trafford, as his contract expires in June 2025. That is why the Devils are willing to sell the full-back this summer, in order to cash in as much as possible. It seems that United would be open to getting between 15 and 20 million pounds, according to Stretty News, after signing him in 2019 for 50 million pounds. Right now, West Ham are still not there and are still negotiating with Man United to try and find some agreement. Should United sell Wan-Bissaka this summer, they could potentially be in need to find another option for the squad in that position, since Diogo Dalot would be the first choice to start in Erik Ten Hag’s side.