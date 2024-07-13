Man United To Sell Young Defender, Should They Target England International Instead?

Embed from Getty Images

Man United To Sell Willy Kambwala

Manchester United are nearing the exit of their defender Willy Kambwala who s set to be sold to Villarreal. The two clubs reached an agreement on the transfer and the 19-year-old will get to make his move to La Liga. Reportedly, the player was hesitant about leaving the club until Erik Ten Hag came and told him he would not be near the playing spots at centre-back, far behind others in the pecking order.

According to Fabrizio Romano and his sources, Kambwala will be leaving Man United in a permanent deal in the region of 10 million euros. There is a buy-back clause included in the deal to give them an advantage over other clubs should Man United want to get Kambwala back from Villarreal, should he grow into a really good player.

Kambwala made his debut for Man United last season and made a total of 10 appearances, but now the club has too many centre-backs for him to get a realistic chance of playing time. With Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf already at the club, and working on deals for Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro and Jarrad Branthwaite, it is clear there would be no place for the youngster to get the necessary minutes on the pitch. Now Kambwala will be teaming up with another former Man United centre-back, Eric Bailly.

Is Marc Guehi The Centre-Back Solution?

With Man United looking for a centre-back and numerous players being mentioned as potential solutions for the position, another name has popped up in the media linking him with the Red Devils. According to Football Insider, Man United could be going after Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, England international who is set to play in European Championship final on Sunday evening against Spain. The same source claims Crystal Palace would demand a transfer fee in the region of 70 million pounds in order to sell the reliable defender. It looks like this potential move would be into consideration at Man United only should they fail in all of their other pursuits for centre-backs.

The reports of Matthijs de Ligt being a potential new defender for Man United would mean getting a cheaper option and a proven Dutchman from whom Ten Hag would want to get the best out of. Considering United’s eagerness to look at Jarrad Branthwaite whose asking price is similar to that of Marc Guehi, and the Devils are reluctant to meet, Man United might not be looking into Guehi as a transfer target just yet.

Still, Guehi’s performance at the Euros have shown everyone how good of a signing he can be. His maturity and reliability in Gareth Southgate’s team was entirely welcome and he could form a solid defensive partnership with Lisandro Martinez should he join Man United. But we also need to take into consideration that we do not know whether Erik Ten Hag would be looking into this deal, particularly because the manager wants his compatriot De Ligt to join him at Old Trafford.