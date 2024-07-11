Man United News: Van De Beek Leaves, Ruud Returns And De Ligt Decides

Embed from Getty Images

Plenty of news surrounding Manchester United these days and it seems like all of them have to do with some Dutch footballers. After Erik Ten Hag got his contract extended, he is in pursuit of his compatriot Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, but while we are waiting to see when will that imminent transfer become confirmed, it is time for us to turn our attention to other stories which have to do with Dutchmen.

Girona Confirm Van De Beek Signing

Girona have announced the signing of Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. The Netherlands international joins the La Liga club on a permanent three-year deal, aiming to revive his career after four challenging years at United where he failed to meet the expectations. Man United will receive €500,000 upfront and up to €9.1 million in potential add-ons, along with a significant sell-on clause. Van de Beek, who moved from Ajax in 2020, made 62 appearances for United before being loaned to Eintracht Frankfurt last season. He also had a brief loan stint at Everton under Frank Lampard, but the overall feeling is the Dutch midfielder was far from his performances at Ajax, which ultimately led to Man United going after him four years ago.

Van Nistelrooy Back At Old Trafford

The Dutch revolution at Manchester United continues as the club have announced the appointments of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Hake to Erik ten Hag’s coaching team. Although both Van Nistelrooy and Hake were present at Carrington on Monday morning, they have yet to commence their roles as they await visa approval. Still, it felt quite nostalgic to see the legendary RVN back in Manchester, following his great sting at the club from 2002 to 2006. Van Nistelrooy was one of the best goalscorers in Europe at the time and at Man United he went on to score 150 goals in 219 appearances in all competitions.

However, this development follows Eredivisie club Go Ahead Eagles’ confirmation that their manager, Hake, has departed to join Ten Hag at United. Consequently, Mitchell van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy will be leaving the club, while Darren Fletcher and Steve McClaren will remain as senior first-team coach and first-team coach, respectively. These new coaching additions aim to help the team achieve better results in the upcoming season.

De Ligt Wants Man United

But there is more news about the Dutch. Matthijs de Ligt has informed Bayern Munich of his desire to join Man United “with immediate effect,” according to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg. Plettenberg shared an update on social media, stating that the centre-back has made his decision, with both clubs now in “advanced talks” to finalise the deal as quickly as possible.

De Ligt’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is in direct contact with Bayern officials following a verbal agreement between the player and United on a long-term contract, which will reunite him with former Ajax coach Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford. Bayern Munich are expected to demand around £42.5 million for De Ligt’s transfer, two years after signing him from Juventus for £59 million. Hopefully United will be able to finalise this deal as soon as possible, particularly after the Netherlands finished their EURO 2024 campaign following a semi-final loss to England.