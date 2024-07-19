Man United News: Antony Could Be Loaned, Rabiot Closer To Old Trafford

Embed from Getty Images

Here are the latest news surrounding Manchester United today.

United Willing To Loan Antony

Manchester United are willing to listen to loan offers for Antony, after an underwhelming season the Brazilian has had at Old Trafford. Antony joined United from Ajax in 2022 in a deal worth 80 million pounds, but has since struggled and England and has never looked anywhere near the player everyone expected him to be for the Devils after such a hefty price tag. But now, according to the ESPN, things are looking so bleak for the Brazilian that United have allowed him to leave on loan in this coming season if any interested club is prepared to cover his salary.

There were reports suggesting Antony earns around £70,000-a-week at United, but it is possible that the number is actually even bigger, which could make offloading Antony that much bigger of a task. Right now, it looks like Antony is far away from the starting lineup and that he will not be able to start anywhere near the number of games he would want. After such a poor campaign, where he also had off-the-pitch problems, there are also big questions surrounding his attitude in the squad. That is why many would even like for Man United to move Antony on completely, but when the club invests so heavily in a player, than doing that becomes much harder if they are not to lose a lot of money. Only time will tell if there will be interested parties in getting Antony on loan from United, but right now, things are looking far from rosy for either side of this deal.

Rabiot Closer To Joining United?

French midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly moving closer to finalizing a transfer to Manchester United. Rabiot, who has previously played for PSG and Juventus, has been a target for United for several years. A transfer appeared imminent in 2022 when former club chief John Murtough visited Turin for discussions. Now, as Rabiot becomes a free agent following the end of his Juventus contract this month, the possibility of a transfer to United has resurfaced. Despite Juventus’ attempts to retain him, Rabiot is available for a Bosman deal.

French publication L’Equipe suggests that a move to United remains a viable option, especially since Rabiot had discussions with Erik ten Hag last year. Journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin adds that Rabiot is “getting closer” to joining United and prefers the move to Old Trafford over Liverpool, despite having engaged in talks with the Merseyside club. Rabiot made 31 appearances in Serie A last season, contributing five goals and three assists, and was a key player for Juventus.

This would seem like a decent move for United, who would get an experienced midfielder without having to pay for a transfer fee, although this would unavoidably mean having to pay a hefty bonus to the player and his agent, as well as bigger wages than they would have been in a regular transfer deal. Rabiot, at 29, could offer something more in United’s midfield, replacing the likes of McTominay and even Eriksen, should United snap him up.