McTominay Attracting Interest

To finance Manuel Ugarte’s anticipated move to Manchester United, INEOS may need to approve the departures of two key first-team players. Fabrizio Romano reported recently that personal terms had been settled for the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. He later added that Casemiro and Scott McTominay might be sold to accommodate new midfield additions. Scott McTominay appears to be generating more interest so far. Reports indicate that United have already turned down initial offers for the Scotsman, including one from Fulham. However, that’s not good enough for United, as last summer West Ham were offering £30 million for his services.

United had rejected West Ham’s proposal last summer, valuing McTominay at closer to £45 million. After a career-best season in which he scored 10 goals across all competitions, United might have raised their valuation. Nonetheless, potential buyers are aware that McTominay is entering the final year of his contract and that is what makes things more challenging for United. Clubs now McTominay might be available on a free transfer next summer and are not going to rush themselves into offering such great sums of money. According to the German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Galatasaray consider the 27-year-old their top choice to address their midfield issues. The Turkish champions believe McTominay would be open to the move, and there are “serious chances” that the deal will go through, according to the report. Both clubs continue to negotiate to reach an agreement.

Casemiro, the other midfielder mentioned in United’s need to offload players is not as interesting to other clubs right now. At 32, he had possibly the worst season of his European career and it looks like the Ten Hag is ready for the Brazilian to move on. But at this stage of his career, United will probably have to hope for some Saudi Arabian club calling in and offering a hefty sum both for the club and the player. The fact his contract lasts until June 2026 further highlights just how naive United were to give Casemiro such a long-term contract at the latter stages of his career.

Greenwood Joins Marseille

Mason Greenwood has officially signed with Marseille, ending his tenure with Manchester United. The 22-year-old forward, once full of potential but later mired in grave controversy, understood there was no return to Old Trafford. United had decided it was best for him to find a new club as they did not want the academy graduate to ever again play in the red shirt.

During his loan spell at Getafe last season, Greenwood scored 8 goals in La Liga, catching the eye of both Marseille and Lazio. Andy Mitten, editor of United We Stand, was the first to report that Greenwood’s permanent transfer to Marseille was finalised. Marseille will pay up to €31.6m for Greenwood, with the deal including a significant future sale clause. This move is seen as a positive for INEOS, which appears to have improved United’s transfer market dealings. Historically, the club has struggled with player sales, and it seems Richard Arnold and his team wanted to avoid further complications with Greenwood after a controversial decision that angered fans.