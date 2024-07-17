Man United Go After Leny Yoro, McTominay Price Tag Set

Embed from Getty Images

Man United Make An Offer For Yoro

Manchester United have signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna as their first summer signing, and now the club is moving fast to try and secure other players. Most notably, the Red Devils have gone after the French starlet Leny Yoro from Lille.

The 18-year-old defender has impressed a host of top European clubs and this summer, even the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool looked at the possibility of trying to sign him. But earlier during the transfer window, Yoro has made it clear he would want to go to Real Madrid, as the European champions were mentioned in the conversation as being interested in him.

Now comes the tricky part. Lille know the player’s worth despite him only being 18 years old and they want 50 million euros in order to let him go. Real Madrid are right now not willing to go that high, especially for a player who wants to join them and will be available to do so on a free transfer next summer. For the Champions League winners, this could be another of those moves where they wait out another year, like they did with Kylian Mbappe.

But now Manchester United are trying to test them all – reportedly, United have already submitted a bit of around 50 million euros and the Ligue 1 side has already accepted it. Now it is tricky for Lille – they don’t want to lose the player next summer for free, but it will not be easy for them to get Yoro to realise Real Madrid might not come back with a strong offer. Yoro will probably hope to see Madrid either match this proposal or find some other agreement with Lille, but it is Man United’s offer on the table that might make things more complicated for all sides.

McTominay Could Leave This Summer

While Man United are still looking into signing a new defender and a new midfielder, there is a host of players the club might need to replace should they leave Old Trafford. Casemiro is clearly one of them, potentially Christian Eriksen too, but Scott McTominay is also attracting more and more interest. According o media reports, United would be open to letting the Scot go, but only for a sum of around 40 million pounds.

Such a price tag would drastically improve United’s transfer budget for this summer, but it remains to be seen which clubs would be ready to go so high. According to HITC, Fulham is interested in signing a midfielder following Joao Palhinha’s departure to Bayern Munich, but it is hard to say McTominay would be a like-for-like type of deal for Cottagers. Also, Turkish giants Galatasaray are reportedly interested in Man United’s academy graduate, but the midfielder himself might oppose the possibility of leaving England for Turkey. As of now, it looks like McTominay is closer to staying put, but should an unexpected offer come in, United might be looking to cash in.