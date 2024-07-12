Man United Continue With Evans, Greenwood Closer To A Big Italian Club

Napoli have reportedly made a last-minute move to sign Mason Greenwood, aiming to outbid Marseille. The 2022-23 Serie A champions are challenging Greenwood’s planned transfer to France by offering a more attractive deal to lure him to Naples. Earlier this week, it appeared that Greenwood’s move to Marseille was finalized. A £26.7 million offer was submitted and accepted, with Roberto De Zerbi’s team agreeing to pay £23.2 million upfront and £3.4 million in add-ons, along with a significant share of any future resale.

However, complications arose when Marseille’s city mayor, Benoit Payan, publicly opposed the transfer due to Greenwood’s past charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault causing actual bodily harm. Additionally, the club’s supporters launched a #GreenwoodNotWelcome campaign, which left Greenwood feeling “intimidated” and uncertain about the move. This is why Napoli might see this as their opportunity to lure Greenwood to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Greenwood was initially targeted by Juventus, who are not in the picture any more, but now another Italian giant is looking into signing the Englishman.

Sancho To Stay At Man United?

Not many have expected this to happen, but Manchester United confirmed that Jadon Sancho has been reinstated to the squad. The 24-year-old Englishman has decided to bury the hatchet with Erik Ten Hag and leave their problems in the past, after their big disagreement last September meant Sancho’s days at Man United were counted.

This led to Sancho being exiled from the first-team for the remainder of the first half of the campaign, and also to his loan deal to Borussia Dortmund, with which Sancho reached the Champions League final. Ultimately, Dortmund lost to Real Madrid on 1 June.

It felt like Sancho was going to leave the club this summer, with reports suggesting Man United wanted to sell him and recuperate as much money as they could, as he was still ostracised from the first team. But now it seems the winger has swallowed his pride and apologised to the manager, which was probably what was needed for him to be reinstated into the first team. It remains to be seen how much will this help Sancho’s career at Man United.