Mainoo Makes England History, Man United Linked With PSG Midfielder

Embed from Getty Images

Mainoo Makes History As England Reach Euro Final

England are the second finalists of the UEFA European Championship! The Three Lions have defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in a thrilling semi-final match, which has seen Gareth Southgate’s side win once again in the knockout stages after trailing.

But Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo has made history as England secured their place in the Euro 2024 final, as the midfielder became the youngest-ever player to represent the Three Lions ina semi-final at a major tournament.

Mainoo is 19 years and 82 days old and he has enjoyed an incredible season and the rise not many could have foreseen. After a great campaign at Manchester United, he managed to find his way into Southgate’s starting XI during this tournament, and doing well against the Netherlands too. He created two chances, won all of his duels in the middle of the pitch, making two interceptions and two tackles. United’s gem also completed 36 passes and made 51 touches, giving his stamp on this match.

The Netherlands were the team that got into an early lead thanks to a beautiful goal from Xavi Simons, but just minutes later, England equalised via Harry Kane’s penalty. Another Man United player got on the pitch at half-time, with Luke Shaw getting the chance at left-back instead of Kieran Trippier, soon afterwards even creating a good chance for his teammates. It was Ollie Watkins who scored a late winner to get England to another big final, where this time Spain will be waiting, following their thrilling win against France the day before.

Luke Shaw has already played in one Euro final three years ago, and even scored the opener against Italy, but this time he will be hoping for a different final outcome. Also, it looks like Mainoo will get his chance to start the biggest match of his young career, just a year after breaking out onto the scene. A meteoric rise indeed.

United Linked With PSG’s Ugarte