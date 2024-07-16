Argentina Win Copa America, Man United Duo Lift The Trophy

Embed from Getty Images

Man United Argentina Duo Win Copa America

If England failed in beating Spain in EURO final, with Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw being the Manchester United players on the losing side, the Devils’ Argentina duo was on the winning side in the Copa America final. Argentina defeated Colombia 1-0 after extra-time, defending their Copa America title won in 2021, with Lisandro Martinez and Alejandro Garnacho the Man United pairing which got to lift the trophy. In fact, this is the second time Martinez won the Copa America, as he was part of the team in the last tournament as well, while Garnacho got his taste of victory as the fringe player in this strong world champions’ side.

Lisandro played the full 120 minutes of the final, alongside Cristian Romero in central defence, and once again he had a great performance. Not only was he able to be part of a great defensive unit, which conceded mere one goal in six matches in this tournament, but he also made a crucial block in the extra-time. Martinez made a goal-saving block in the 110th minute, when he stopped Miguel Borja’s shot from a promising situation. Just two minutes later, Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the match, which won the Argentina another Copa America title.

While Martinez got so much playing time, that was not the case with Alejandro Garnacho and expectedly so. Man United’s winger made just one appearance in this tournament, starting in a 2-0 win against Peru in group stages. He was substituted after 66 minutes after not entirely impressing, but this was a great learning experience for him, as he was part of the side which got to see Lionel Messi win his 45th title in his career, a new world record.

Devils Want To Offload Lindelof

In other news that have to do with Manchester United, the Red Devils are doing their best to sell Victor Lindelöf this summer, as the club believe this is their last opportunity to do so, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Lindelöf, who turns 30 on Wednesday, is now in the final 12 months of his contract with Man United, as it is expected to run out in June 2025. That is why the club want to offload the Swedish centre-back, as this is the last chance for them to generate a respectable fee from his exit. Another part in this conversation is the fact Lindelöf earns £120,000 per week, which could this summer be freed up for some new signings.

During the 2023-24 season, Lindelöf did not play as much as it was expected, mostly because of a stop-start campaign due to two lengthy injury layoffs. In fact, the Swede made just 28 appearances in all competitions last season because of those injuries. But it is important to note United will have to move swiftly in the market should they sell Lindelöf, since the team will be left short on centre-back options. Jonny Evans has agreed for another year at the club, but Raphael Varane has already left and Willy Kambwala has also joined Villarreal.