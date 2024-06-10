Man United News: Van Gaal Backs Ten Hag, Uncertainty Around Amrabat

Embed from Getty Images

Van Gaal Would Keep Ten Hag

This seems like it is going to be a long summer for Erik Ten Hag who is still waiting to learn whether Manchester United will keep him in the job beyond the 2023-24 season or will they choose to go with someone else going forwards. For days now the media are reporting senior figures at Man United are pushing for bringing in Gareth Southgate as the new manager, but that potential deal is not going to happen soon, not with England set to compete at the European Championship in Germany.

Still, there are chances for Ten Hag to stay on and former Man United manager and another Dutchman, Louis van Gaal, believes his compatriot should stay in post. Talking for Sky Sports, Van Gaal said that Ten Hag should remain Man United manager, comparing him to himself, as he also won the FA Cup at the end of a season in which he was sacked.

Van Gaal also said that Ten Hag not only won the FA Cup, but brought United to Champions League in his first season, claiming this should not be enough for the club to sack him. However, he did say that he could be more critical of his younger colleague, that he has not done a fantastic job, but that Ten Hag has also shown he is a good manager. Van Gaal’s sacking at the end of the 2015-16 season at the time felt inevitable. Let’s see what will happen with the younger Dutchman.

What Will United Do About Amrabat?

Manchester United are yet to decide on Sofyan Amrabat’s future at the club, according to media reports. The Moroccan international, who joined the club on loan on deadline day last year, has had a mixed first season at Old Trafford. Amrabat initially had to fill in as a left-back substitute due to injuries to Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, and Sergio Reguilon in the season’s opening weeks, which is far from his natural position. But then, when he transitioned to midfield, his performances received mixed reviews. There were plenty of not-so-great performances, while his standout moment in the final match of the campaign, when he excelled in the 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Manchester City, dominating the midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo.

The Manchester Evening News are now reporting that United have not yet decided whether to activate the clause to make Amrabat’s loan permanent. His loan deal runs until the end of this month, with United having the option to buy him for €25m. But clearly, there are other issues keeping United away from making this decision. It is the future of Erik ten Hag that is still up in the air and before that is done, there is not going to be a decision made on Amrabat. A season review, with INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe involved, is expected to determine whether Ten Hag will remain as manager, with Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino and others being mentioned as potential solutions should the club decide to part ways with the Dutchman.