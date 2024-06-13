Man United News: Why Ten Hag Stays On, Juventus Want Greenwood

Embed from Getty Images

Reasons Behind Man United Keeping Ten Hag

Manchester United have decided to keep going forward with Erik Ten Hag as the manager, although the Dutchman will probably see his role change to more of that of a head coach. There was great uncertainty surrounding his future at Old Trafford, but the club have made a decision after almost a three-week deliberation.

There were reports the club got involved in talks with Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel, there were also talks of Gareth Southgate which now seem to have never been so realistic, but the club ultimately decided to keep former Ajax man in post. Clearly, the FA Cup win last month was a huge part in making this decision, as Ten Hag managed to stop Pep Guardiola’s Man City from winning yet another league and cup double.

But now The Mirror are reporting some of the reasons behind this club decision to keep Ten Hag. They claim his professionalism and work ethic impressed the club chiefs, even when the Dutchman was under immense pressure in his role. The club executives also liked the way Ten Hag managed to develop the young players already at the club, with the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho having good to great seasons, despite overall poor results.

Yet, there is another report from the Daily Mail which suggests what was a positive thing for Ten Hag. They claim that the manager’s willingness to accept Jason Wilcox’s tactical suggestion that he use Bruno Fernandes as a false nine in the FA Cup final was a key factor in the Dutchman being retained as manager. This sounds quite a bit unrealistic, because this would imply some kind of people-pleasing from Ten Hag or, even worse, that the club hierarchy made a big deal out of the fact whether their manager was listening to their tactical propositions or not. This seems as a piece of information passed on from the club officials to the journalists, trying to improve their image after spending weeks deliberating what to do with Ten Hag and looking far and wide to possible replacements to be made in the dugout.

Juventus Interested In Greenwood

Some unexpected news are coming out of Italy, as Serie A giants Juventus are closing in on a deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United. Juventus are back to playing Champions League football next season after a year’s absence and now they are looking for ways to improve the forward line.

According to Di Marzio, Greenwood is Juventus’ first target after his season on loan at Getafe. The Spanish club could not afford to keep him for longer there, but now Juventus are looking to sign him. Di Marzio claims United are asking for a transfer fee of 50 million euros, while the Old Lady is ready to pay around 30 million euros at this point.

The talks are, however, ongoing between the clubs, while the player would prefer joining Juventus this summer rather than looking to other opportunities. It seems that he has already reached an agreement with Juventus, but it remains to be seen how far the two clubs are ready to go in order to make this move happen.