Man United News: Ten Hag To Be Backed In The Market, Zirkzee The Target

Manchester United have decided on the future of Erik Ten Hag and now it is time for the club to start making moves in the market. An interesting summer awaits, as the Devils will have to go after numerous signings and the European Championship which has just started will probably make things more complicated for them, but other clubs as well. Here are the latest rumours regarding United’s dealings in the market.

Man United To Back Ten Hag In The Market

After securing Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, the club’s focus has shifted to their transfer plans. The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League and struggled in the Champions League, their two most significant competitions last season. However, they found solace in winning the FA Cup final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, with goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo. Ending the Premier League season with a negative goal difference highlighted issues in both defense and attack.

To address these problems and introduce new talent, Manchester United’s management is set to provide ten Hag with a £140 million transfer budget, according to Football Insider. Jadon Sancho and Mason Greenwood, who are not part of the club’s future plans, are expected to be sold. Proceeds from these sales will boost the transfer budget, giving ten Hag more resources to strengthen the squad. With Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane leaving after their contracts expired, signing a new striker and center-back has become the club’s priority in the transfer market.

This is why it will be particularly to see in which direction United will now go, as they are looking to make massive improvements on a poor 2023-24 campaign, and the pressure will be on Ten Hag to get his signings right this time.

Dutch Manager Looks At Dutch Forward

One of those signings could be Joshua Zirkzee. Manchester United are reportedly considering activating the release clause of the Bologna striker. According to the Telegraph, Zirkzee’s release clause is set at €40 million (£33.8 million), and United are among several clubs interested in the Dutch forward who had a great season with the team which reached the Champions League Following Anthony Martial’s departure after his contract expired, the Red Devils are prioritizing the signing of a new striker this summer. Strengthening the striker position is reportedly a top priority for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS as they enter the transfer window. While Rasmus Hojlund has shown potential and promise, it is clear he needs support up front.

Zirkzee, 23, has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists in 58 appearances for Bologna, making him a sought-after talent among Europe’s elite clubs. Although linked with teams like Arsenal, AC Milan, and Juventus, Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make a move for the striker and try to beat them all to his signature. At 6ft 4in, Zirkzee is seen as a player who can partner with Hojlund, offering both physicality and aerial strength in attack.