Man United News: Phil Jones Defends Rashford, Two Players In Contract Extension Talks

Embed from Getty Images

While we are awaiting the start of the European Championship, eagerly waiting to see what kind of role will Manchester United duo have in Germany, there are some interesting news surrounding the Red Devils these days. Here is what you need to know.

Phil Jones Defends Rashford Over England Squad

Two Manchester United players are part of England’s 26-man squad for the European Championship in Germany, as national team head coach Gareth Southgate named only Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo in his team. Only, because former Man United defender Phil Jones believes there should have been a place for Marcus Rashford. Jones stated in his interview with GOAL he was surprised when he saw Marcus Rashford was not part of the preliminary squad, claiming he would have put his former teammate on the plane to Germany.

He did not want to say Southgate was right or wrong to not call-up Rashford, but he did say Marcus possesses the ability to do something special. He wanted England to have Rashford in the squad for the matches in which the team might struggle to break teams down, adding a piece of brilliance here nad there, being a player that could win the team some games.

While these are bad news for Rashford and a big disappointment, he will get a full summer of rest ahead of a new season in which much more will be expected of him, particularly after the disappointing 2023-24 campaign.

Man United In Contract Extension Talks With Two Players

A big summer is ahead of Man United who still seem to be indecisive on so many matters. Most notably, that is the case of whether the club will go for a new manager or will keep Erik Ten Hag in post, particularly after media rumours that the club is interested in England national team head coach Gareth Southgate.

On the other hand, there are some moves happening, albeit not so big ones. After confirming Raphael Varane’s departure, Man United are also aware the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelöf might leave the club too, due to the fact they are both entering the final 12 months of their contracts. This is why, according to the Manchester Evening News, Jason Wilcox, United’s technical director, is leading talks to find a solution to outgoing contracts of central defender Jonny Evans, but also goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

As per the report, the veteran defender’s deal could be extended. The Norther Ireland international is currently in talks with the club to stay for another season, which is definitely something the player would love to happen. As for Heaton, he could remain at the club as the backup option, but his new deal could also include a guarantee for a future role at the club once he ends his playing career. Still, there is so much more Man United need to do this summer and it will be hard for new reinforcements to arrive if the club is still uncertain on the managerial position.