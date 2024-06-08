Man United News: Could Mainoo Start For England, Will Southgate Replace Ten Hag?

Embed from Getty Images

Could Mainoo Be England Starter At The Euros?

England have played their final friendly match ahead of the European Championship and they disappointed – the Three Lions lost 1-0 to Iceland at Wembley, in their final test ahead of the match against Serbia on 16 June.

This was the match that has shown us Kobbie Mainoo may even start for England in that match, as he started alongside Declan Rice in central midfield. Mainoo did a good job, but overall, the whole team struggled, yet, it was what the national team head coach Gareth Southgate said before that match that further highlights why Man United teenager could be among the starting 11 in Germany.

When Southgate spoke ahead of the game against Iceland, he spoke about Mainoo’s qualities, claiming the 19-year-old might even start in decisive matches. He said he would not hesitate to play Mainoo as he has shown incredible maturity throughout the season. Southgate went on to highlight Mainoo’s qualities of receiving the ball in tight areas, ability to progress the ball forward quickly and the fact he is strong in the challenges as well. He also pointed out Mainoo’s great performances for England in March, while also playing great at Man United.

It is clear Southgate highly rates the talented central midfielder, although there might be other options he will go for in that position for the match against Serbia. If England expect to dominate possession throughout against them, then maybe Trent Alexander-Arnold will get the chance in central midfield, alongside Declan Rice, so England could have a player more capable of breaking a deep defence. Yet, should England expect a more dynamic match, with more hustle and bustle, then Mainoo has a strong case to be among starters. Whatever might be the case, it is clear we will be seeing Kobbie Mainoo getting his time to shine at the European Championship.

Southgate Priority To Replace Ten Hag?

Interestingly, it seems Mainoo could be seeing a lot more of Gareth Southgate in the future, as media reports are suggesting the England national team head coach is Manchester United’s ‘priority’ target to replace Erik ten Hag this summer.

The Independent report that the Red Devils hierarchy are still making their assessment of the disappointing 2023-24 season and pondering whether to keep going with Ten Hag or try to bring in someone else. More and more reports are suggesting Southgate is a strong candidate to replace the Dutchman who managed to win two cup trophies in his two seasons at the helm.

Unsurprisingly, Ten Hag is also growing frustrated with this prolonged insecurity and United’s inability to quickly find a solution, so do not be surprised should the Dutchman leave the club by ‘mutual consent’. Yet, this delay is not surprising if we know that United are targeting Southgate, who is leading England ahead of the Euros.

The tournament will end on 14 July, which is a long way from today and also very close to the start of the new season. But the Independent are pointing out the fact that some of United’s new senior figures have worked with Southgate in the past and they believe he could be the figurehead for a wider culture change at the club in a similar way he managed to do while at the helm of England national team. It seems we will have to wait and see.