Man United News: Devils Want Branthwaite, West Ham Mentioned In Greenwood Departure

Man United Still Far From Signing Brantwhaite
Manchester United’s initial bid for Jarrad Branthwaite has been turned down by Everton, according to Mail Sport. On the first day of the transfer window, United made a £45 million offer for the defender, following reports that they had already agreed on personal terms with him. Everton, however, promptly rejected the bid, demonstrating their determination to retain Branthwaite. Despite their current stance, it is believed that Everton would consider a higher offer, specifically one that meets their £70 million valuation. Facing financial strain due to last season’s penalties for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations, Everton may need to make sales to stabilise their finances, which is also important news for the Devils.
Man United’s eagerness to sign Branthwaite makes sense. After a strong season at Everton, the 21-year-old Englishman can be a signing for the future, while also being a domestic player. His defensive stats under Sean Dyche are to be expected – he was very active in terms of tackles, interceptions, clearances and aerial duels won, while not excelling in terms of passing and progressive passes made. This makes sense, considering the crude style of play Dyche has employed at the Goodison Park, and that would drastically change for Branthwaite under Erik ten Hag. But the valuations of the player from the two clubs are still far apart and it does not seem like this could be resolved any time soon.
Greenwood Departure Could Depend On West Ham
Reports from Italy indicate that Juventus is interested in acquiring Mason Greenwood this summer. We wrote extensively about that being a surprise and now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has downplayed rumors of a £40 million bid for Greenwood. In his Daily Briefing column, Romano stated that United want a to loan Greenwood with an obligation to buy him. Some other reports resurfaced from Italy, claiming that Juventus will not be rushing anything in regards to this potential deal. But Romano added another interesting note to this – he said Juventus will want to first offload Matias Soule before going after Greenwood. Soule is linked to a move to West Ham, so Greenwood’s potential move to Juventus could hinge on the actions of West Ham. Maybe that, or maybe Juventus manage to sell Federico Chiesa, getting themselves much needed cash.
Ratcliffe To Improve Carrington Training Complex
Another interesting news are that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced a £50 million renovation for Manchester United’s Carrington training complex. Besides reorganising Erik ten Hag’s squad, the club’s co-owner aims to enhance United’s facilities. Renovations of the men’s first team facility will begin next week, focusing on “creating a high-performance collaborative environment for players and staff”, as it was explained. The project will be managed by Foster & Partners, led by Manchester native Norman Foster. Following his minority investment in February, Ratcliffe emphasised the need for upgrades around the club and it is good to finally see someone actually invest in improving Man United. The comprehensive renovation will transform every part of the building into a world-class football facility, fostering future success.
Leave a Reply