Manchester United’s initial bid for Jarrad Branthwaite has been turned down by Everton, according to Mail Sport. On the first day of the transfer window, United made a £45 million offer for the defender, following reports that they had already agreed on personal terms with him. Everton, however, promptly rejected the bid, demonstrating their determination to retain Branthwaite. Despite their current stance, it is believed that Everton would consider a higher offer, specifically one that meets their £70 million valuation. Facing financial strain due to last season’s penalties for breaching Profit and Sustainability regulations, Everton may need to make sales to stabilise their finances, which is also important news for the Devils.

Man United’s eagerness to sign Branthwaite makes sense. After a strong season at Everton, the 21-year-old Englishman can be a signing for the future, while also being a domestic player. His defensive stats under Sean Dyche are to be expected – he was very active in terms of tackles, interceptions, clearances and aerial duels won, while not excelling in terms of passing and progressive passes made. This makes sense, considering the crude style of play Dyche has employed at the Goodison Park, and that would drastically change for Branthwaite under Erik ten Hag. But the valuations of the player from the two clubs are still far apart and it does not seem like this could be resolved any time soon.

