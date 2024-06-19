EURO Review II: Turkey And Portugal Get Their First Wins

Embed from Getty Images

A couple of days ago, we had our first review of the action at the European Championship in Germany, as several of Manchester United players were on the pitch for their national teams. Now, the first round of group stage matches is over and in the final group, Group F, there were two teams with Man United players in their squads. Both of those teams managed to get wins and both of those teams scored in stoppage time. Here is what happened on Tuesday in Dortmund and Leipzig.

Turkey Beat Georgia In A Chaotic Match

It was a really interesting first match of the day, where Turkey managed to sneak a 3-1 win against inspired debutants from Georgia. Man United’s second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir did not play here, as he is a backup option for his national team as well. Mert Gunok got the chance ahead of him for this tournament. It was Turkey who got the lead after 25 minutes via Mert Muldur, but Georgia equalised just seven minutes later after George Mikautadze found he net to make it 1-1.

A thrilling match continued in the second half, where Real Madrid’s Arda Guler managed to get the lead back to Turkey, with Kerem Akturkoglu scoring deep in the stoppage time to confirm the victory, just seconds after Georgia had their chance to equalise again.

Dalot And Bruno Play Part In Portugal’s Win

Later on last night, Portugal faced Czechia and managed to just about squeeze a 2-1 win against a team filled with players playing in the Czech domestic championship. Both Man United players in Portugal’s squad started the match on the pitch. Diogo Dalot was the right wing-back in a 3-4-3 system, playing alongside Manchester City’s Ruben Dias, who was on the right among the three centre-backs. Next to him, in central midfield, was Bruno Fernandes who had Vitinha as his partner in that area of the pitch. Former Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo was leading the team as the captain in the forward line, where Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva also played.

Dalot had a decent, if unconvincing match, which led to his substitution after 63 minutes, while Bruno Fernandes played the full 90 minutes. Czechia got the lead through Provod after 62 minutes, which ignited the changes in Portugal’s team, before Hranač scored the own goal to make it 1-1 just seven minutes later. Portugal rushed forward and finally managed to squeeze in the winning goal through Francisco Conceicao in the stoppage time.

Bruno did a good job for Portugal, creating two chances which amounted to 0.47 expected assists, although he did way too often lose possession, mostly thanks to his risky forward passes which so often marked his career at the top level.