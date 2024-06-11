What Awaits Eight Manchester United Players At EURO 2024?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United will be one of the most represented clubs at the European Championship in Germany, as there will be eight players in five different national teams. The most will have Manchester City and Inter (13), while the likes of PSG, Barcelona and Real Madrid are just behind with 12.

With the tournament set to start on Friday, let’s have a look at which eight players are set to feature at the Euros and what awaits them and their national teams.

Scott McTominay – Scotland

Scott McTominay is expectedly part of the Scotland team which managed to reach their second Euros in a row. They were put in Group A and will be playing in the opening match against hosts, Germany. The match on Friday will be the one to kickstart a month of a football festival in Germany, before Scotland get to play their two supposedly easier matches.

After Germany in Munich, they will have a four-day rest, before taking on Switzerland in Cologne, and will finish off their group with a match against Hungary in Stuttgart on 23 June.

Rasmus Hojlund & Christian Eriksen – Denmark

In Group B are Spain, Croatia, Italy and Albania and there will be no Man United players there, but in Group C, there are two teams with two Man United players each.

First off, there is Denmark, for whom Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen will play a big role. Eriksen returns to Euros, after his well-known problem at the last tournament, when he had to be resuscitated on the pitch. Hopefully, nothing of sorts will happen this time, as Denmark will first face Slovenia on 16 June. Then, they will face England four days later, before ending the group stage against Serbia on 25 June.

Kobbie Maino & Luke Shaw – England

England are in the same group and two Man United players have made the cut in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad – Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw. The two players will be hoping to start against Serbia on 16 June in Gelsenkirchen, before England take on Denmark in the second match, set to be played in Frankfurt. Finally, England will then face Slovenia on 25 June in Cologne, hoping to top their group and get an easier opponent in the round of 16.

Altay Bayindir – Turkey

Groups D and E are the two groups where no Man United players will feature. In Group D are Poland, the Netherlands, Austria and France, while Group E consists of Belgium, Ukraine, Romania and Slovakia.

In Group F, however, are Turkey, whose squad consists of a certain Altay Bayindir. Man United’s second-choice goalkeeper is expected to be the second-choice in Germany as well, with Besiktas’ Mert Gunok expected to be the team’s number one. Turkey will start off against debutants Georgia on 18 June in Dortmund, before facing Portugal at the same place four days later. And finally, on 26 June, Turkey will play Czech Republic in Hamburg.

Diogo Dalot & Bruno Fernandes – Portugal

And finally, there is Portugal, who are in the same group. Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot are the two Man United players in this squad, with former United star Cristiano Ronaldo set to appear in his sixth European Championship. Portugal will first face Czech Republic in Leipzig, before facing off against Turkey. Their final group match will be against Georgia on 26 June in Gelsenkirchen.