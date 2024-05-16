Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have defeated Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford, in their final home game of the campaign. Erik Ten Hag’s side brought a lot of fun to the final night at the Theatre of Dreams, with numerous goals, which was often happening this season, even when things were not going well.

Kobbie Mainoo scored the opener after half-hour, before Anthony Gordon equalised just after half-time. But Amad Diallo’s beautiful strike restored the lead and Rasmus Hojlund clinched the victory after 84 minutes of play. A great goal from Lewis Hall in the stoppage time did not change things that much in the end. Here is what we learned from this match.

Mainoo Gets The Plaudits And Space

It was often the case this season that the youngster Kobbie Mainoo was among the much-praised players even when things were going horribly wrong for the rest of the team. The teenager has made himself a regular in Ten Hag’s starting lineups and once again, he did a great job in central midfield. But this time he was not only the cool head in the centre of the park in his usual role, he also kept a cool head after a ball fell to him just outside of Newcastle’s box. Mainoo got way too much space, but did not get confused by it. Instead, he kept his cool and slotted the ball into the net, giving Man United the lead after 31 minutes. No wonder he quickly became a fan favourite.

Diallo Strike Could Be Important For Next Campaign

The 21-year-old winger got himself a first start of the season, getting the nod ahead of Antony, and he duly delivered. Diallo was the one who assisted Mainoo for the opener, but then after 57 minutes, he was in the perfect spot following a set-piece to hammer the ball with a beautiful half-volley right past Martin Dubravka and into the net. This goal, coming in the final home match of the season, could be important for Amad ahead of the new campaign. With Antony’s horrible performances, he might be getting more chances in the starting lineup. Here he managed to show Ten Hag why he could start ahead of the Brazilian.

Hojlund Gets Important Goal

Rasmus Hojlund was not in the starting lineup despite the fact there was no other striker in it, and he got mere eight minutes on the pitch last night. Yet, he managed to score the goal which sealed the win, pouncing on in a quick counter-attack. This was only his second goal since mid-February and hopefully this will give him more confidence ahead of the next campaign. The first season has not been easy nor ideal for him, but the Danish striker has shown at times he possesses the potential to be someone United could rely on. Especially if the structure behind him gets fixed.

Newcastle Still Ahead

Despite this win, Newcastle remain ahead of Man United on goal-difference. The fact United have a negative goal-difference is a problem that needs serious addressing in the summer, but this fact also means United’s chances of reaching European football may lay entirely on the FA Cup final result. Should Newcastle beat Brentford, the Devils will finish in eighth place, their worst Premier League campaign since its inception in 1992.