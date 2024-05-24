Manchester City vs Manchester United – FA Cup Final Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know ahead of another Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, as United are set to face City in the 2023 final rematch.

Team News

Manchester City have a single injury concern ahead of the final and that is goalkeeper Ederson. The Brazilian fractured his eye socket against Spurs just over a week ago and Stefan Ortega is set to replace him. Nathan Ake and John Stones are both vying for a return to the defense, but the back four of captain Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, and Josko Gvardiol is expected to remain unchanged. It remains to be seen what will Guardiola decide for their midfield, whether Mateo Kovacic will partner with Rodri, or to keep adding more attackers up front, with the likes of Jeremy Doku hoping to see some action. But while for City things are simple in regards to their personnel availability, things are different for United.

Regarding Manchester United, Ten Hag has confirmed that Harry Maguire (muscle injury) will miss the final. Tyrell Malacia (knee) and Luke Shaw (muscle) are also unavailable. However, Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Mason Mount (unspecified), and Anthony Martial (groin) have all participated in training this week and may return to the matchday squad. Raphael Varane, having recovered from a muscle issue, appeared as a second-half substitute last weekend and hopes to play a part at Wembley in what will be his final game for the club before leaving this summer.

Form Guide

Man City are in incredible form, which is what usually happens with Pep Guardiola’s team in the second half of the season. Ever since going to the Club World Cup, they have technically without a single loss. The only times they did not win in the meantime were the draws against Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. It is after that second draw against Madrid that they lost on penalties, but in the league they managed to get past Arsenal in the final week of the campaign and win their fourth consecutive title, which no team ever did before. Ending up on 91 points, this was not a vintage Man City campaign, but it was enough for them to get the trophy they wanted to defend.

Man United, on the other hand, are nowhere near such form nor results. The Devils finished the Premier League season in eighth place, their worst ever finish since the formation of the league in 1992. To make things worse, they won 60 points, exactly 31 points less than City, and the ended the campaign with a negative goal-difference. But if we are looking at the form just before the Cup final, there were the consecutive league wins against Newcastle (3-2) and Brighton (2-0) which did not make much of a difference, but could be a nice boost for Erik Ten Hag ahead of a tough day at Wembley on Saturday.

Predicted Outcome

While the Red Devils could really do with a trophy, it is hard seeing them upsetting such an inform side, so we predict Manchester City will beat Manchester United 3-1 in the FA Cup final.