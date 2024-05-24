Manchester City vs Manchester United – FA Cup Final Preview & Prediction

Here is everything you need to know ahead of another Manchester Derby in the FA Cup final, as United are set to face City in the 2023 final rematch.
Team News
Form Guide
Man City are in incredible form, which is what usually happens with Pep Guardiola’s team in the second half of the season. Ever since going to the Club World Cup, they have technically without a single loss. The only times they did not win in the meantime were the draws against Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and twice against Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. It is after that second draw against Madrid that they lost on penalties, but in the league they managed to get past Arsenal in the final week of the campaign and win their fourth consecutive title, which no team ever did before. Ending up on 91 points, this was not a vintage Man City campaign, but it was enough for them to get the trophy they wanted to defend.
Man United, on the other hand, are nowhere near such form nor results. The Devils finished the Premier League season in eighth place, their worst ever finish since the formation of the league in 1992. To make things worse, they won 60 points, exactly 31 points less than City, and the ended the campaign with a negative goal-difference. But if we are looking at the form just before the Cup final, there were the consecutive league wins against Newcastle (3-2) and Brighton (2-0) which did not make much of a difference, but could be a nice boost for Erik Ten Hag ahead of a tough day at Wembley on Saturday.
Predicted Outcome
While the Red Devils could really do with a trophy, it is hard seeing them upsetting such an inform side, so we predict Manchester City will beat Manchester United 3-1 in the FA Cup final.
