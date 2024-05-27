What The FA Cup Win Means For Manchester United

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have won the FA Cup on Saturday, as they defeated Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley. Erik Ten Hag’s side had done a brilliant job on a great occasion and managed to end their second consecutive season with a trophy. Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo were a nice reminder of the youngsters United have produced recently and the importance they could play for this team in years to come. But there are more implications of the new silverware entering the premises at Carrington, as interesting few months lay ahead for the Red Devils.

The Devils Return To Europa League

It was all or nothing for the European football next season. Had United lost to City in another FA Cup final, they would have only three competitions to focus on next season. Their worst ever Premier League finish, in eighth place, meant they had to win this trophy in order to qualify for Europe. That they managed to do and the Devils will play in the Europa League. Last season’s Champions League campaign was so bad and disappointing, United must now try and potentially even win Europa League next season. That is far easier to say than do, but it is clear the Devils have also lost their European aura and that needs years to develop. Should United get a really deep run in the Europa League or even win it for the second time in club’s history, they could draw great experience from such a feat. Remember that this team has a lot of younger players who could really use such European success.

Ten Hag Gets His Argument For Staying

It remains unknown whether Erik Ten Hag will remain as the Manchester United manager heading into the 2024-25 season, but this FA Cup win was a really big deal for his chances. Had United lost on Saturday, it would virtually sign his sacking after two seasons at the helm, as United were on the verge of a trophy-less season after an eighth-placed finish in the league. But the FA Cup win is still a new trophy for the cabinet and now the board and the owners have to make the decision. The Dutchman has shown some good and bad signs to his reign, but it remains to be seen how much of the new turbulence could rock the club should a new manager come in this summer.

Better Mentality For Big Matches

Hopefully, this FA Cup win will mean United will have a better mentality in the big matches next season. The team still needs serious strengthening, as anyone can win in a single match over 90 minutes. But across the season, United have shown they are far from the other Big Six clubs. In this past season, United won mere six points from the 10 matches they had against Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. That is seven less than Chelsea, who had an incredibly turbulent season, and 16 less than leaders Arsenal. This will not solve all of United’s problems, but would be a step in the right direction