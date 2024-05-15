CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle United

Manchester United are about to play their final match at the Old Trafford this season and Erik Ten Hag chose a team without a starting striker. Andre Onana is in goal, while Casemiro once more has to play at centre-back alongside Jonny Evans. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are the full-backs, while it will be interesting to see the rest of the lineup on the pitch. Midfielers Sofyan Amrabat, Kobbie Mainoo and Scott McTominay all start, while the wingers Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to be either side of Bruno Fernandes. It remains a mystery who will be slotting in at centre-forward in this strikerless lineup.