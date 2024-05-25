CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Manchester City

Manchester United are ready for their final match of the season, the FA Cup final against Manchester City. The starting lineups are in and Erik Ten Hag once again opted for a strikerless setup. Andre Onana is in goal, with Lisandro Martinez at last pairing with Raphael Varane in the heart of the defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka will presumably be on the right of a back four, with Diogo Dalot moving to the left. Kobbie Mainoo and Sofyan Amrabat will get the defensive midfield roles, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho will be behind Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay, in a formation United have used in recent matches.