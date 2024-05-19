CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Brighton

Manchester United’s final Premier League lineup is here, as they are set to face Brighton. It seems Erik Ten Hag has once again opted for a 4-2-2-2 strikerless formation. Andre Onana is in goal, while this time Casemiro will be partnering up in defence with Lisandro Martinez, who is back from a long absence due to injury. Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot are the full-back pairing once more, while Kobbie Mainoo is in central midfield alongside Sofyan Amrabat. If the last match is the bluprint, then Scott McTominay will be up top alongside Bruno Fernandes, while Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo will be behind them, in an unusual system Ten Hag premiered against Newcastle this Wednesday.