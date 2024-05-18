Brighton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s final Premier League match of the 2023-24 season against Brighton.

Team News

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk was sidelined at halftime midweek due to a knee injury and is expected to join Solly March (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Pervis Estupinan, Evan Ferguson (both ankle), James Milner, and Jan Paul van Hecke (both thigh) in the injury list. Joel Veltman missed the midweek match with an unspecified issue and remains doubtful for Sunday. Consequently, Tariq Lamptey might continue at right-back, while Dunk’s absence will likely see Igor Julio team up with Adam Webster in central defense, with Valentin Barco taking the left-back position. On the other hand, for Manchester United, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire (both muscle injuries), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Mason Mount (unspecified) are all set to miss this weekend’s match. Anthony Martial (groin), whose contract expires in June, seems to have already played his last game for the club. Raphael Varane, who has announced his departure from the club this summer, and Victor Lindelof have both been dealing with muscle and hamstring issues respectively. However, they have returned to training this week and might rejoin the squad on Sunday. Additionally, both Lisandro Martinez and Marcus Rashford, having recovered from their injuries, will be looking to feature again after their substitute appearances against Newcastle.

Form Guide

Heading into the final day, Brighton are safely sitting in the middle of the Premier League standings, but their recent form has not been as great as in the earlier parts of the campaign. Roberto De Zerbi’s side used to be far more dangerous, because they have won mere three matches since latter part of February. After three conseuctive losses at the start of March, they did beat Nottingham Forest and Roma (albeit crashing out of Europa League), before going on a run of six matches in which they lost four and drew two. A 1-0 win against Aston Villa was good, but then they drew 1-1 against Newcastle and lost to Chelsea 2-1. This poor spring form has cost them the chances they had in the fight for another season of European football.

Man United, on the other hand, managed to end their run of poor results this Wednesday when they defeated Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford. That was a good and a much-needed type of performance, but before that, United were in a lot of troubles. A draw against Burnley and losses to Palace and Arsenal meant United had won seven points in their last eight Premier League matches. This is the main reason why heading into the final day, United are sitting in eighth place and will have their worst Premier League finish. It seems that no matter what United do on Sunday, their hopes of European football will lay completely on their FA Cup final against Man City.

Predicted Outcome

If the season has gone all wrong for the Red Devils, hopefully it will at least end well, which is why we predict Manchester United will beat Brighton 2-1 and get themselves into a positive mood ahead of the final at Wembley.