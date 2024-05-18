Brighton vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United’s final Premier League match of the 2023-24 season against Brighton.
Heading into the final day, Brighton are safely sitting in the middle of the Premier League standings, but their recent form has not been as great as in the earlier parts of the campaign. Roberto De Zerbi’s side used to be far more dangerous, because they have won mere three matches since latter part of February. After three conseuctive losses at the start of March, they did beat Nottingham Forest and Roma (albeit crashing out of Europa League), before going on a run of six matches in which they lost four and drew two. A 1-0 win against Aston Villa was good, but then they drew 1-1 against Newcastle and lost to Chelsea 2-1. This poor spring form has cost them the chances they had in the fight for another season of European football.
Man United, on the other hand, managed to end their run of poor results this Wednesday when they defeated Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford. That was a good and a much-needed type of performance, but before that, United were in a lot of troubles. A draw against Burnley and losses to Palace and Arsenal meant United had won seven points in their last eight Premier League matches. This is the main reason why heading into the final day, United are sitting in eighth place and will have their worst Premier League finish. It seems that no matter what United do on Sunday, their hopes of European football will lay completely on their FA Cup final against Man City.
If the season has gone all wrong for the Red Devils, hopefully it will at least end well, which is why we predict Manchester United will beat Brighton 2-1 and get themselves into a positive mood ahead of the final at Wembley.
