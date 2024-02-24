CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are ready to face Fulham and this time in a somewhat different starting eleven. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, with Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane again being the two centre-backs. Yet, it is Victor Lindelof who has to come in at left-back instead of injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, while Diogo Dalot is on the opposite side. Kobbie Mainoo gets another start alongside Casemiro, while youngster Omari Forson gets his first senior start for Man United on the right wing. Alejandro Garnacho is on the left, Bruno Fernandes in between the two, while the absence of Rasmus Hojlund through injury means Marcus Rashford needs to step up and take the responsibility as the sole striker.