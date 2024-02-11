CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are ready for another important Premier League clash and here is the team Erik Ten Hag chose for the trip to Villa Park. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Harry Maguire partners up with Raphael Varane in central defence. The best full-back options are in the lineup, as Diogo Dalot is on the right and Luke Shaw on the left. Casemiro will be the aggressive defensive midfielder who will play alongside Kobbie Mainoo once more. Bruno Fernandes is in his favourite position behind the striker, while Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho keep the two spots on the wings. Of course, Rasmus Hojlund is the sole striker in this 4-2-3-1 formation.