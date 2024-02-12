Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United secured a vital 2-1 win against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa at Villa Park, with Rasmus Hojlund striking first for United in the opening half. However, a resilient second-half display saw the Red Devils clinch victory late on courtesy of Scott McTominay. Here are four key takeaways from United’s triumph in Birmingham.
Hojlund Keeps Scoring
At Old Trafford, a late goal against Aston Villa sparked both the team’s resurgence and Rasmus Hojlund’s goal-scoring streak. Since then, the Danish striker can’t seem to stop scoring. When he joined the club, Hojlund struggled, especially with his finishing in the Premier League. However, a simple tap-in, set up by Harry Maguire’s header after replacing Lisandro Martinez, marked his fifth goal in as many league games. He continued not only scoring, but scoring important goals, as the Dane once again scored the first goal of the match, giving United the initial lead. Hojlund’s form in 2024 deserves all the praise and it seems United are finally getting from him what they expected when they signed him from Atalanta.
