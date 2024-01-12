Man United News: Devils Interested In A Striker, Martial To Go To Italy?

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are in need of adding new strikers to the squad, despite signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta last summer. Options in that position are still not ideal and with the expected departure of Anthony Martial, it makes even more sense for United to take a look at different players.

There were some rumours about getting Timo Werner from RB Leipzig, but in the end, he ended up on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, who will have the chance to buy his contract at the end of the season if the German impresses in London. But that does not mean United are not linked with other players as well.

United Interested In David From Lille?

In fact, certain media reports suggest Manchester United are currently looking at Lille striker Jonathan David. The Canadian striker is 23 years old and he has lots of experience for his age. At Lille, he already has 243 appearances, scoring 105 goals and adding 30 assists to his tally in the process.

Reportedly, United are interested in him as well as Aston Villa, but there is no information on how much a club would have to pay to get David from Lille. He is a talented striker with good output, and we could safely say he has shown more during his career than Hojlund had before he arrived at Old Trafford last summer. Still, there is plenty of time until the summer transfer window, as it becomes obvious United will not be making big moves this January. For United will even more important be to make the environment such that players can flourish when they come in, because that has rarely been the case with new signings in almost all positions. Hojlund has struggled up front too, so simply getting Jonathan David is unlikely to solve the deeper problems.

Martial Linked With A Move To Italy

There has been plenty of talk about Anthony Martial in recent days and weeks. His current situation at United is such that the Frenchman is more likely to try and sit out his contract with United, before leaving in the summer as a free agent, completely free to choose his next club where he could get better financial terms. There were rumours of Olympique de Marseille and Fenerbahce both interested in signing him this summer, but Martial rejected their interest and is set to stay at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

But now Sky Sports claim Martial will be waiting to become a free agent this summer, while Calciomercato are suggesting he could be going to Italy. Inter are likely to lose former United winger Alexis Sanchez, especially as he earns a huge salary, so that opens up the space for signing Martial. Inter are also always on the lookout for players for which they would not have to pay a transfer fee, which is exactly what Martial is looking to exploit.

At 28, Martial is looking to make a move away from United, who are less and less likely to get any transfer fee in return, to at least recuperate some money they invested.