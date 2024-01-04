Man United News: Devils Interested In Olise, Onana To Depart After Spurs Game

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are still on a short break from action following their Premier League loss to Nottingham Forest on the penultimate day of 2023. Their next match comes as late as next Monday, when they will face Wigan at the DW Stadium in the FA Cup third round match. Until that short trip comes, let’s have a look at some of the latest interesting news regarding Manchester United.

Onana To Leave After Spurs Match

There was match talk in recent weeks about the situation regarding Andre Onana and his potential call-up to the Cameroon national team for the Africa Cup of Nations. The tournament which is to be played in January and February is not ideal for European clubs with players from that continent, but it seems that Manchester United found a solution that works for all sides.

According to the Athletic, Andre Onana will play for Manchester United their Premier League match on 14 January against Tottenham Hotspur, after which he will immediately leave for Ivory Coast, where the AFCON is being held this year. This was not a clear solution because Cameroon are playing Guinea on 15 January, just 24 hours after United’s match against Spurs. This means Onana will probably play two matches in consecutive days, after finding an agreement with national team coach Rigobert Song to return to the squad following their fallout at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Obviously, Onana will therefore also be in contention to play for United against Wigan in the FA Cup, since that match is to be played on 8 January. The Africa Cup of Nation lasts until 11 February, so if Onana’s Cameroon go far into the tournament, Altay Bayındır could have plenty of chances to prove his worth as the backup option in goal.

Man United Target Michael Olise

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace right winger Michael Olise, as he could become one of the first, if not the first move since INEOS’ arrival to the club. According to the Evening Standard, United are interested in signing Olise, despite the 22-year-old recently signing a new deal with Palace.

Reportedly, there is a release clause inserted into the contract which comes into effect this summer, but the size of it remains unknown. There are speculations that it is above 35 million pounds and Olise could become the player that could offer new options at right wing, following disappointing performances from Antony.

The Brazilian has been struggling for months, never really showing why United paid 82 million pounds for him, and Olise’s performances this season have been really good. Despite making just nine appearances and racking up 677 minutes (7.5 full 90-minute matches), he managed to score five goals and record one assist. His data profile shows a player who is among the top wingers in the league in terms of shot-creating actions and quality of chances provided to teammates, whilst also offering plenty of work without the ball, pressing and tackling oppponents quite often in the middle third of the pitch and also the defensive third.