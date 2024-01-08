CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wigan Athletic

Manchester United are back in action and for the first time in 2024. In their FA Cup match against Wigan, the Devils will lineup in their usual 4-2-3-1 formation. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans are the two centre-backs in front of him. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the right of that partnership, while Diogo Dalot has to start on the left due to a lack of options. Scott McTominay and Kobbie Mainoo get the nod in central midfield, while the frotn four is the strongest United have. Bruno Fernandes is the number 10, with Marcus Rashford to his left and Alejandro Garnacho to his right. The sole striker is Rasmush Hojlund.