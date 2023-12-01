Newcastle vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Another big match awaits Manchester United who are traveling to the east to face Newcastle United at the St James’ Park. Here is what you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash.

Team News

With all of Sean Longstaff (ankle), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Joe Willock (Achilles), Matt Targett (thigh), Javier Manquillo (groin), Sven Botman (knee), Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back), Callum Wilson (thigh), and Dan Burn (back) out of contention, the Newcastle treatment room is still crammed to the fullest. This allowed several players from the academy to earn places on the bench in the Champions League.

Sandro Tonali is still serving out his 10-month betting ban, but Matt Ritchie and Emil Krafth, who were not allowed to play against PSG in the Champions League due to being ineligible, will be included again.Given his limited alternatives, Howe is now expected to use all 11 of his last starting lineup against PSG once more. As a result, Lewis Miley, 17, should return to his midfield position after demonstrating his abilities at the Parc des Princes.

As for Manchester United, there are still plenty of players who are unable to help out. Lisandro Martinez is still out due to foot injury, thigh issues are keeping Casemiro and Jonny Evans out, while the knee is the reason behind Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo not being in contention. Mason Mount is back in training after his calf injury, but is probably not going to be ready for this one. Jadon Sancho is now almost three months out of the first team, while it will be interesting to see who could get back in the team, including Kobbie Mainoo who did so well against Everton last weekend, but did not start in Turkey.

Form Guide

Newcastle are in odd form recently, because they manage to put some great results against top teams, but are still from time to time vulnerable against weaker sides. In fact, after their 2-2 draw against Wolves in October, they defeated Man United 3-0 at Old Trafford in League Cup. After that, they also beat Arsenal in the league 1-0, but that was followed by 2-0 losses to Borussia Dortmund and Bournemouth. After that poor latter result, they went on to destroy Chelsea 4-1, before an important 1-1 draw against Paris Saint Germain this midweek. It is clear this will be a big challenge for Manchester United.

The Red Devils, on the other hand, struggle so often. After beating Luton and Everton without a goal conceded, they drew 3-3 against Galatasaray in Istanbul, rendering their chances of reaching round of 16 of the Champions League to the minimum. It is in fact remarkable that we are the start of December and Man United have already played eight matches in which they conceded three or more goals. That is especially concerning ahead of the match against the Magpies.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, this will be a really tough challenge for the Red Devils, but we predict Man United and Newcastle will get to a 1-1 draw on Saturday. Newcastle could be drained from their Champions League match against PSG, while United have shown they can put better performances in the league rather than in midweek competitions. Also, the 0-3 at Old Trafford a month ago will be another motivation for Erik Ten Hag’s side.