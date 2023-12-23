CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs West Ham

Manchester United are prepared for their match against West Ham and they will try to get back to their winning ways with some important changes. Most notably, 19-year-old Willy Kambwala starts in defence alongside Jonny Evans, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw as the two full-backs. Scott McTominay pairs up in midfield with Kobbie Mainoo, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain once again in his usual attacking midfield position. Antony and Alejandro Garnacho will hope to end United’s goal drought as the two wingers, together with the striker Rasmus Hojlund. As usual, Andre Onana is in goal for the Devils.