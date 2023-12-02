CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Newcastle

A big trip for Manchester United as they are facing Newcastle United and this is the team that will want to get a first big win away from home this season. Andre Onana is in goal, with Harry Maguire partnerip with Luke Shaw at centre-back. This means Diogo Dalot is moved to left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka completes the back four. Kobbie Mainoo is back in the starting lineup, next to Scott McTominay, while ahead of this duo is Bruno Fernandes. Either side of the captain will be the two wingers – Marcus Rashford again on the right, because Alejandro Garnacho gets the nod on the left. And up front is Anthony Martial to complete the starting eleven.