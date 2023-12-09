CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bournemouth

Manchester United are back in action after their important win against Chelsea and Erik Ten Hag has chosen his starting 11 for Bournemouth. Andre Onana is in goal, while Luke Shaw makes a move to centre of the back four, where he will play alongside Harry Maguire. This means Sergio Reguilon will take his place at left-back, with Diogo Dalot remaining the choice on the right. Scott McTominay will be in midfield with Sofyan Amrabat, while Bruno Fernandes keeps his favourite position in the team’s number 10 role. Alejandro Garnacho’s performances warranted him a place on the left wing, while Antony will be on the right. Anthony Martial is the striker leading the forward line.