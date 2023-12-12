CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bayern Munich

Manchester United need a miracle in their do-or-die Champions League match against Bayern Munich and the team hoping to make it happen is as follows: Andre Onana is in goal, while Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane are the two centre-backs. The Frenchman returns to the fold, while Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot remain the first-choice options at full-back positions. Sofyan Amrabat gets the nod in midfield alongside Scott McTominay, while Bruno Fernandes is the captain and the playmaker of this team. On the wings will be Alejandro Garnacho and Antony, while Rasmus Hojlund starts as the lone striker. The Devils will need a win here and a draw in the match between Copenhagen and Galatasaray in order to reach the round of 16.