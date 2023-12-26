CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Aston Villa

Manchester United are back at Old Trafford in Boxing Day action and they will hope to make their festive period a more pleasant one. Erik Ten Hag chose his team for Aston Villa, with Andre Onana in goal and Raphael Varane back in team, to start alongside Jonny Evans. Diogo Dalot moves to left-back, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka is on the right. Christian Eriksen also returns in central midfield, while Kobbie Mainoo starts alongside him. Bruno Fernandes is in his usual role, while the two wingers will be Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho. We are to see who will be on which flank, but we know Rasmus Hojlund will be starting up top as the lone striker.