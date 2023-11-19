Which Man United Players’ Contracts End In 2024?

Embed from Getty Images

With the international break in full swing, there is not as much to talk about in terms of Manchester United and their upcoming actions. But, this means we have more time to take a look at some things we usually do not and that is why we are exploring which Man United players will be running out of their contracts with the Red Devils next summer and which players could leave and which could stay at Old Trafford for the 2024-25 season.

Tom Heaton

First up is Tom Heaton, who has been United’s backup goalkeeper since 2021 and has made mere three appearances since. He might be kept on with a one-year extension come next summer, in order to help with domestic quotas and having a decent backup option just in case.

Jonny Evans

At the beginning of the summer, it was hard to even imagine how and why would Jonny Evans make an unexpected return to Old Trafford. But it happened and he got a one-year deal to help with defensive options, but seems quite obvious that he will not be staying at Man United past May 2024. United will need to find actual solutions for their problem.

Anthony Martial

This is an interesting one. Ever since joining United in 2015, Anthony Martial has been unable to fulfil the potential everyone was expecting of him and he has often struggled at Old Trafford. He would have some good patches of form, but his constant injuries would pretty much halt any progress every single time. But, he might not leave United just yet, because there is a clause in his contract that the Devils could trigger and keep him until the summer of 2025. This could be done to have a backup striker for another year and to prevent Martial from leaving on a free transfer.

Victor Lindelof

Recently Lindelof was asked about his contract situation and he said he expects his contract to be extended via clause for another 12 months and considering Erik Ten Hag’s belief in the Swede, this seems like a realistic proposition.

Sergio Reguilon

The Spaniard is one of several players in this list who is at Man United on loan and next summer he is expected to return to Tottenham Hotspur. So far, Reguilon made seven appearances, but also had injury problems so it is hard to predict. Right now it feels like United will not be looking into buying him from Spurs, although there is still plenty of time for him to shine and prove his worth.

Sofyan Amrabat

Man United waited for Sofyan Amrabat for almost the entire summer and so far, he has not delivered. The Moroccan shined at last year’s World Cup, but playing for Man United in the toughest league in the world is a different prospect. He could still make an impression before the season ends, but right now it seems like United will be looking for other options next summer.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s situation is probably not going to so interesting as it seems like United will do the easiest thing possible – extend his contract for a year, similarly to other players mentioned above. The Devils will not want to leave him on a free after a big investment in his transfer fee back in 2019 and he is still often a starter at right-back.

Hannibal Mejbri

The 20-year-old did not leave on loan this season and is from time to time getting chances to play, but is still not at the desired level. It seems like United will extend his contract for a further year via clause in the contract and then slowly decide whether to loan him out again or let him fight for the place in the team.