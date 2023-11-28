Galatasaray vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United got their third consecutive Premier League last weekend and now it is time for them to get back to Champions League nights. After a defeat to Galatasaray at home in their first match, the Devils will want to finally get the three points in Turkey, where they lost their last three matches. Also, the loss against Copenhagen was a huge disappointment and United must win if they are to qualify for the knockout stages.

Team News

Galatasaray did great in their last league match last weekend, but it did come at a cost, with Davinson Sanchez earning a hamstring injury. It means the former Tottenham Hotspur defender will miss the game against United, as will Abdulkerim Bardakci who injured himself in training last Friday. But that is about it in terms of players Galatasaray will be without, which is in stark contrast with the number of players Ten Hag will not have at his disposal.

There is a sort of an injury crisis at Man United. Lisandro Martinez has been out with a foot injury for a long while, Casemiro struggles with his thigh, while Mason Mount is out due to a calf injury. Amad Diallo has a knee problem, as do Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia. Then there is Jonny Evans now too, with his thigh problem, while Jadon Sancho is out for disciplinary reasons. Add to that the fact that both Rasmus Hojlund and Antony are doubts too, but could still feature, and you get the clear picture of the problems Ten Hag has ahead of this match.

Form Guide

Galatasaray are awaiting the match against Man United in good mood, despite their recent defeat in the Turkish Superlig. Galatasaray lost their away match against Hatayspor 2-1 just before the international break, which came after their identical loss to Bayern in Munich. But they bounced back two weeks later with a 4-0 win over Alanyaspor, remaining at the top of Superlig. They have 34 points from the first 13 games, the same as league leaders Fenerbahce, who have the better goal-difference so far. Galata’s results in Champions League were such that their best result came at Old Trafford, as that was their only win.

Now, Man United will hope for a much different result, considering their loss to Copenhagen made things very complicated. Since then, the Devils defeated Luton 1-0 before the international break, which was followed with a 3-0 win against Everton at Goodison. As we discussed after that game, things were not as rosy for United in that match as the scoreline would suggest, therefore further highlighting the need for Ten Hag’s team to stay on their toes ahead of the rematch against Galatasaray.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, it is still hard seeing the Devils not winning this match. Despite the loss at Old Trafford, we predict Manchester United will beat Galatasaray 2-1. Both teams can struggle defensively and their first match was quite chaotic. Nevertheless, United should not allow themselves to win just one of the four matches against Galatasaray and Copenhagen in this season’s Champions League.