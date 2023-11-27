Everton 0-3 Manchester United: Five Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are on a run of three Premier Leagues in a row, following their 3-0 victory against Everton at the Goodison on Sunday. Erik Ten Hag’s team got another three points following a brilliant goal from Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford’s penalty strike and a slick move that ended in Anthony Martial’s lovely finish to beat the Toffees.

Plenty of storylines happened in this match, so let’s take a look at what we learned from this win.

Garnacho Stunner Makes Goodison Gasp

Everything is easier when your team scores an early goal, but the strike in the third minute of the match was not just any goal. Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning bicycle kick goal following a cross from Diogo Dalot on the right. His beautiful jump to catch the ball perfectly with his right foot made everyone inside Goodison gasp, as it reminisced some of the spectacular goals we had the chance to see from the likes of Wayne Rooney or Cristiano Ronaldo. Garnacho did not manage to do all too much after this strike and was later on substituted, but his moment of brilliance will definitely increase his chances of staying in the starting 11.

Mainoo Shows His Potential

Another youngster had a great day at work. During pre-season, we had seen Kobbie Mainoo impress, but now he did in a tough Premier League away match. Mainoo started in midfield alongside Scott McTominay and he was composed throughout the 72 minutes he spent on the pitch. He made a crucial goal-line clearance and showed good awareness in the most crowded area of the pitch. He might be getting more chances soon.

United Lucky To Keep A Clean Sheet

Man United not only got their third consecutive win, but also a third win without conceding. Yet, in this match they were as lucky as they could have been not to concede. Everton created enough chances for their expected goals tally to reach 2.47. They made a total of 24 shots, six of which went on target, three of which were big chances to score. Onana kept a clean sheet, but was also helped by Mainoo in that abovementioned instance and United should still drastically improve defensively if they want this run to go on for much longer.

Rashford Finally Scores

Marcus Rashford converted the penalty in early second half, which is a goal he much needed. His last one came in a 3-1 loss to Arsenal in early September, which means he is now on two Premier League goals this season. But Rashford is also on just five goals in the league since the start of March, which further shows the trend that has made it tough on the England international. Hopefully this goal will give him a needed boost.

Devils Closer To Top Four

Manchester United lost five of their first 10 matches of the Premier League campaign. After 13 matches, they have scored just 16 goals and their goal-difference is zero. They scored as many goals as Nottingham FOrest who are in 14th place, yet the beauty of this campaign has put the Devils mere four points off third place. With 24 points, United are behind Spurs who are in fifth with 26, while Liverpool and Aston Villa are in third and fourth with 28 points. However, a big test in Newcastle awaits next weekend.