CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Galatasaray

Manchester United are ready for the match in Istanbul as Erik Ten Hag chose his 11 for Galatasaray. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are once again the centre-back partnership. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is at right-back, with Luke Shaw starting on the left again following his recovery from injury. Scott McTominay is currently undroppable in midfield, but this time alongside him is Sofyan Amrabat. Bruno Fernandes is the playmaker ahead of them, with Antony and Alejandro Garnacho as the two wingers either side of him. Up front is Rasmus Hojlund who has enjoyed Champions League nights so far this season.