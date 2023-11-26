CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Everton

Manchester United are back from the international break and they are set to face Everton with this starting eleven. Andre Onana is in goal, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are yet again the centre-back partnership, with Diogo Dalot at right-back. Luke Shaw gets back into the team on the opposite side, while Scott McTominay gets to start in central midfield alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Bruno Fernandes is the captain in the number 10 role, while Marcus Rashford is once more moved to the right wing. This is because Alejandro Garnacho starts on the left, with Anthony Martial leading the front line.