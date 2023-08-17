Man United Want To Offload Players While Transfers Keep Falling Through

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United won their opening match of the new Premier League season on Monday night against Wolves and now the team is turning their attention to the Tottenham Hotspur match in London on Saturday. But in between those matches, some important news came out in terms of the transfer window and potential departures and arrivals. Most notably, there seem to be problems with outgoings of certain players – some of them looked almost done, but now those players are set to stay at the club.

Bailly’s Moves Fall Through

Eric Bailly seemed certain to leave the club in the coming days, but now none of it seems like a realistic outcome. He had offers from Al Nassr and Besiktas, but various reasons made it tough for the Ivorian. First up, Al Nassr were interested in the defender, but then they turned their attention to Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte. The Saudi club found agreement with City and now they are waiting to see what will the Spaniard decide, as it seems like he could be open to the move to Asia.

Bailly also decided not to pursue a potential deal with Besiktas, so now he is more likely to stay at United, unless a new offer comes his way. In fact, there were talks between the player and the club to terminate his contract a year early. Bailly has a deal with United until summer of 2024, but now those talks have fallen through. Reportedly, Bailly requested 700k euros as a loyalty bonus, which United were unwilling to give. This complicates things for all sides, especially these days when Bailly is not in the plans of Erik Ten Hag.

Maguire’s Move To West Ham Is Off

Harry Maguire will not join West Ham United this summer as the talks between all three sides have fallen through. Initially, Man United and West Ham found agreement for the transfer fee and the player was ready to make a move to London if the Devils offer him a nice pay-off due to getting much lower wages at the new club. But now the deal is off as Maguire and United did not find the agreement and the player himself is ready to stay and fight for his place in the team. This decision could be the result of recent comments from Erik Ten Hag, who challenged him by saying that if Maguire is not confident enough to go in and fight for his place in the team, then he has to leave.

Now, Maguire is set to stay and try to improve his status in the first team and get closer to the starting centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Man United, this way, were left without another potential departure that was almost planned to happen and with a big squad they have, we will have to see if there will be some other departures. More importantly, Man United fans will be eager to see if some new signings will be made after all. September is getting closer.