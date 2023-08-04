Man United News: West Ham Want Maguire & McTominay, Amad Suffers Injury

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are looking to offload a number of players this summer and get considerable amount of money from the sales, which could potentially open the space for some new signings as well. Among those players are Fred, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly, but especially the likes of Harry Maguire and, in some potential cases, even Scott McTominay.

Erik Ten Hag wants the Scottish midfielder to stay at the club and fight for his place in the team, but McTominay himself would not like to remain on the bench for the most part of the season and wants to play regular football. Now both him and Maguire are being linked to the same club.

West Ham Interested In Man United Duo

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing both Maguire and McTominay, in a combo deal that could potentially solve plenty of their issues this summer. David Moyes would like reinforcements from his former club and it seems that the Scottish manager is getting really frustrated at the London Stadium. And how would not he be. The club sold Declan Rice for 116 million euros, Gianluca Scamacca for 25 million euros and got rid of Arthur Masuaku for 2 million euros. They all left for Arsenal, Atalanta nad Besiktas, while Manuel Lanzini returned to Argentina following the end of his contract. After earning over 140 million euros, West Ham signed precisely – no one.

That is why things are getting nervy at West Ham and the Hammers are hoping to move fast for both Maguire and McTominay, as UEFA Conference League winners would get two players with plenty of Premier League experience, but who would most likely be unhappy to stay at Old Trafford and play a minor role in the upcoming season. Journalist Alan Nixon even claims the Hammers are closer than ever to signing both of them, stressing that the process has begun as both players are ‘undergoing long distance medicals’. However, it seems unlikely for things to go that way so quickly, since the transfer fees were never really mentioned in the media and it is a well known fact United would want to get a decent amount of money out of both deals. Whatever might happen in the coming days, it is good to see some more concrete interest in Harry Maguire, who seems to be so far from the starting lineup.

Amad Suffers Knee Injury

And a piece of bad news for everyone at Man United – Amad Diallo has sustained a knee injury which will keep him out of action for the first part of the Premier League season. The Ivorian was getting serious interest from Italy and a potential loan to Serie A was on the cards, but now all of that has fallen through. Amad will stay at Man United to recover from a serious injury which could further hamper his progress. Really unlucky for Diallo who could have had another season in which he would have achieved more than in the previous ones, as was the case last season.