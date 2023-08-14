CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Wolves

New season is here and Manchester United are ready for a good start. Erik Ten Hag has made his choice, and there will be a couple of debutants, as Andre Onana is in goal for the first team in a competitive match, and Mason Mount also starts. Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane are the two centre-backs, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw flanking them. Casemiro will be in front as the sole defensive midfielder, while Bruno Fernandes will captain the team playing next to Mount. Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are on the wings, with Marcus Rashford leading the attacking line.