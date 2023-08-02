What Awaits Manchester United In August 2023?

Embed from Getty Images

The month of August is here and that means the start of the new Premier League season is getting ever nearer. Manchester United played two days ago against Borussia Dortmund and lost 3-2 in a friendly match, and they will have two more to play this coming weekend. But that will be it for Erik Ten Hag’s team and their preparations ahead of the new campaign.

We are just 12 days away from Man United’s first competitive match of the new campaign and before the matches against Lens and Athletic Bilbao come, it is time for us to see what will await the Red Devils in the early stages of the new season.

Monday Night Football Against Wolves

Man United will play only three matches in August, but a total of four before the first international break in September. That is because everything starts a bit later this year and the international break will be happening on the second weekend of September. But even then, United are starting their season later than everyone else, because they will be closing the first gameweek with a Monday night clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Man United will host Wolves at Old Trafford after beating them in both matches last season. It was 1-0 at the Molineux on the final day of 2022, before the 2-0 win at Old Trafford in May 2023. Hopefully that streak will continue into the new campaign.

Trip To London To Face Spurs

Just five days later, Man United will travel to London to face Tottenham Hotspur, in one of the early big clashes of the Premier League season. The match will be played on Saturday, 19 August, in what will be the late afternoon timeslot. Spurs are now led by Ange Postecoglou and could be a much different side to the disjointed one from last season. Hopefully things will be better for United than last time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when the Devils blew a 2-0 lead to earn a point in London last April. Prior to that match, United had four consecutive wins against Spurs.

Keep The Streak Against Forest

And in the final match in August 2023, Man United will host Nottingham Forest on 26 August. The Saturday match will be played in the traditional 3pm slot and the fans will be expecting another win against the team from the City Ground. Last season, they were United’s favourite opposition, since Ten Hag’s team won all four of their encounters, all four without conceding a single goal. That was the case in the two Premier League matches and then two League Cup semifinals, making it a perfect score for the Devils. In those four games, they scored 10 goals, meaning Forest’s last win against Man United occurred in late 1994.

Following that, United will have another tough match before the international break, but the trip to Arsenal’s Emirates will happen in early September. There will be plenty of time to talk about the meeting with the Gunners.