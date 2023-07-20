Man United Announce Tour Squad, Onana Arrives At Carrington

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United are getting ready to travel to the United States, where they will go through the biggest part of their pre-season. Following the wins in first two friendly matches of the summer, against Leeds and Lyon, Erik Ten Hag’s team is now ready to go to the States, where they will face the likes of Arsenal, Wrexham and Real Madrid. For that to be possible, first, United need to announce the travelling squad, which is exactly what they did. Here are the players Ten Hag will work with on tour:

Man United Tour Squad

Goalkeepers: Nathan Bishop, Tom Heaton, Dean Henderson, Radek Vitek.

Defenders: Diogo Dalot, Alvaro Fernandez, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams.

Midfielders: Amad, Antony, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, Dan Gore, Hannibal, Kobbie Mainoo, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek.

Forwards: Anthony Elanga, Omari Forson, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

There are no real surprises here. Alex Telles is obviously not on this list since he is getting closer to his transfer to Al Nassr, where he could be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo. But, there will soon be additions to these players, as Andre Onana is the latest Man United signing.

Onana Arrives At Carrington

It has been some trip for Andre Onana to get to Manchester. After the deal was finally given the green light in recent days, the Cameroonian goalkeeper had a flight from Milan to Turin, as he was supposed to fly to Birmingham. However, that flight got canceled, so he had to stay in Turin overnight. Onana flew to Manchester to get done with the contract signing as soon as possible, so he could continue his trip to the States. He is expected to join the team on Thursday.

Among all of this, Andre Onana chose his Man United kit number and he will be wearing number 24 at Old Trafford. Once he settles, it will be interesting to see what he will bring to this team, considering Ten Hag urged United to sign him to replace David de Gea. The two of them are completely different types of goalkeepers, and even personalities. So United fans will be getting a more modern goalkeeper.

Bruno Fernandes The New Captain

It is now official – Bruno Fernandes is the new Manchester United captain. Since arriving in January 2020, Fernandes has already managed to play 185 times for Man United, scoring 64 goals and adding 54 assists. He won the League Cup and was once in the PFA Team of The Year and was twice given the Sir Matt Busby Manchester United Player of The Year award. Add to that the fact that he has never missed a Man United match due to injury and that he actually did not feature in only two matchday squads since arriving from Sporting, and you get to see clear as day why he is the new Man United captain.