Who Will Manchester United Face Around Champions League Matches?

Manchester United and all the other remaining 19 teams found out yesterday about the Premier League fixtures list and what will their schedules look like in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. The Red Devils will be opening their season at Old Trafford on Monday night, on 14 August, against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Their season ending is reserved for matches against Arsenal and Brighton, which could prove to be tricky. But another important aspect of the season ahead of us is the fact United are returning to Champions League football and there will be plenty of great matches to watch during autumn.

So let’s have a look at the matches Man United will play just before and after their scheduled Champions League fixtures. We still do not know anything nowhere near their opponents in the Champions League, and we will only get to know that in the final days of August. But despite that, we know what awaits them in days before and after the games in UEFA’s elite competition.

Matchday 1 – Brighton And Burnley

Man United’s first match in the Champions League 2023-24 will be on 19 or 20 September, which means they will face Brighton first on 16 September in the Premier League. This will be their first match back from the international break and after facing Roberto de Zerbi’s side, they will play in the Champions League. Following that match, United will travel to Turf Moor to face Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, the team which dominated the Championship last season.

Matchday 2 – Palace, Then Brentford

After Burnley, United will face Crystal Palace on 30 September at Old Trafford and that will be their match just before the second matchday in the Champions League. That European night will be on 3 or 4 October, meaning that afterwards they will play another match Old Trafford – this time against Brentford. That sounds like a pretty good scheduling for the Devils.

Matchday 3 – Trip To Sheffield And The Manchester Derby

The third Champions League matchday, scheduled for 24 and 25 October, will be a trickier one. Before it, United will play Sheffield United away, but just after it, they will host Manchester City in the Manchester Derby. It is not impossible for this match to come at the back of a tough Champions League encounter with some of the sides Man United could face from Pot 1.

Matchday 4 – Fulham And Luton

Before and after Man United’s fourth Champions League match, there will be interesting games for Erik Ten Hag’s side. On 4 November, they will have a trip to Fulham’s Craven Cottage, then a Champions League match awaits on 7 or 8 November, before Luton Town come to Manchester.

Matchday 5 – Two Away Trips

The fifth Champions League match will be sandwiched between two of Man United’s trip in the north of England. On 25 November, they will be playing against Everton at the Goodison, and on 2 December, they will face Newcastle United, one of England’s four Champions League representatives, at St James’ Park. In between is the Champions League match on 28 or 29 November.

Matchday 6 – Bournemouth, Then Trip To Liverpool

And finally, Man United will play their last Champions League match of 2023 on 12 or 13 December. Hopefully United will be able to qualify before this match, but this match will be coming on the back of their games against Chelsea on 6 December and Bournemouth on 9 December. After the final Champions League match in the group stages, United will have a tough game on 16 December against Liverpool. In fact, this match will surely be moved to 17 December, since Liverpool are this season playing in Europa League and will have to play the following matches on Sundays.