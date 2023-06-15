Manchester United Premier League 2023-24 Fixtures Confirmed

Embed from Getty Images

Premier League 2022-23 season is just behind us, but we already know how will the 2023-24 campaign look like. The Premier League announced the official fixtures for the upcoming season and there will be new clubs in the competition. With Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton getting relegated, they will be replaced by Championship winners Burnley, Sheffield United and debutants Luton Town.

Manchester United will open their season on 14 August, in the Monday night slot, against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. Their start to the campaign could be a tricky one, since five days later they will be traveling to London to face Tottenham Hotspur.

In the third round, Nottingham Forest will be coming to Manchester, but then the Devils will have two tough tests – Arsenal at the Emirates before the international break and Brighton at Old Trafford in the first match back, in mid-September.

First of the two Manchester Derbies will be held at Old Trafford on the weekend of 28 October, while the rematch between United and City will be on 2 March 2024 at the Etihad. While we are talking about big games, Man United will travel to Anfield to face Liverpool on 16 December, before the return match at Old Trafford on 6 April.

The festive period is also worth mentioning. Manchester United will host Aston Villa on Boxing Day at Old Trafford and then will play their final match of 2023 on 30 December at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground. Their first Premier League match in 2024 will be on 13 January against Tottenham Hotspur on home turf.

Interesting and challenging parts of the Premier League season for Man United could be in early April. It is then that United will face Chelsea and Liverpool in the span of three days, while their run-in could also be tricky. After Burnley and Crystal Palace matches in late April and early May, United will face Arsenal and Brighton to close out the campaign. Depending on how those three teams will play in the upcoming season, a lot could be on the line in those encounters.

As for the teams entering the Premier League, Man United will have three new away trips compared to the last season. First of them will be at Burnley’s Turf Moor on 23 September. Soon after, Man United will travel to Sheffield to face the Blades on 21 October. After those consecutive away trips to newly-promoted sides, they will have to wait until 2024 to travel to Luton. Their turn to play at Kenilworth Road will come on 17 February. This will be the first time United will go to that stadium since their League Cup encounter in 2020, but looking at domestic leagues, it dates back to April 1992, in the last season of the former Division One. That match ended 1-1, which means United’s last win at Kenilworth Road in a domestic league came in September 1990, when Alex Ferguson’s team won 1-0 thanks to a Mark Robins goal.