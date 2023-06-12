Manchester United Friendly Matches For Summer 2023 Confirmed

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United finished their season mere nine days ago, with the loss in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, but already now we know most of the action the team will have during the summer. Some of the players from the first team squad are still not done with their obligations, as they are set to play for national teams in either European competitions such as Nations League and EURO qualifiers, or friendlies all around the globe. But the hectic schedules which almost merge with each other between the two seasons mean that Man United will play their first friendly match ahead of the 2023-24 season in exactly one month from today.

So far, we know of seven matches Man United are planning to play and it seems like that number will not be changing in the meantime. Here are the teams Man United are set to face as part of the preparations for team’s second season under Erik Ten Hag.

It all starts on Wednesday, 12 July with a friendly against recently relegated Leeds United. The Whites ended their season in the bottom three of the Premier League and will be playing in the Championship next season.

Seven days later, Man United are set to face first foreign team this summer. French side Lyon are the rivals, but the match will be played in Edinburgh, on Murrayfield Stadium. Following that match, the Devils will be going on a new trip, but this time across the pond, as they are set to be part of the numerous friendlies in the United States.

The first one will be against Arsenal on 22 July at 22.00 BST, with the venue being MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Three days later, on 26 July at 3.30 BST, United will face off against Wrexham, the latest addition to the Football League pyramid. The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, and will see one of the greatest clubs in the world face the Welsh side, famously owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Things could not be more different in United’s next match, which is scheduled for exactly 24 hours later. They will face 14-time European champions Real Madrid. On the last day of July, Man United will also face Borussia Dortmund at 2.00 BST. The match against Real Madrid is set to be played in Houston, Texas, while the clash with the German powerhouse will be a treat for those in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Finally, Man United’s last friendly match before the start of the new season will be against Athletic Bilbao on 6 August at 16.00 BST. As in some previous years, Man United will play this match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, exactly eight days before their season opener in the Premier League.